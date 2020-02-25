UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says US-ASEAN Summit To Go Ahead In Second Week Of March In Las Vegas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:01 PM

Pompeo Says US-ASEAN Summit to Go Ahead in Second Week of March in Las Vegas

The United States is committed to going ahead with an upcoming joint summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) despite the current coronavirus outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States is committed to going ahead with an upcoming joint summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) despite the current coronavirus outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"The ASEAN summit is still [on]. We are working our way through it," Pompeo told reporters during a news conference.

He said preparations were still underway to hold the summit in the second week of March in the US city of Las Vegas.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak led to cancellation of number of international events across the world. As of Tuesday, it has infected over 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700 patients. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, as over 27,800 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

World Las Vegas United States March From Asia Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

36 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

1 hour ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.