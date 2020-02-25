Pompeo Says US-ASEAN Summit to Go Ahead in Second Week of March in Las Vegas

The United States is committed to going ahead with an upcoming joint summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) despite the current coronavirus outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

"The ASEAN summit is still [on]. We are working our way through it," Pompeo told reporters during a news conference.

He said preparations were still underway to hold the summit in the second week of March in the US city of Las Vegas.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak led to cancellation of number of international events across the world. As of Tuesday, it has infected over 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700 patients. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, as over 27,800 people have been discharged from hospitals.