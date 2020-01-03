(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington's commitment to de-escalation in the wake of the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, by the United States.

"Discussed with [UK Foreign Secretary] @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation," Pompeo tweeted.

Raab has called on the sides of the conflict to ease their tensions.