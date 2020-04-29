UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Concerned By STC 'Self-Rule' Declaration In Yemen's South

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:30 AM

Pompeo Says US Concerned by STC 'Self-Rule' Declaration in Yemen's South

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States is concerned that the Southern Transitional Council (STC) has declared self-rule in Yemen's southern provinces, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States is concerned with the recent actions of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), including what the STC calls an announcement of 'self-rule.' Such unilateral actions only exacerbate instability in Yemen," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

The US, Pompeo added, also calls on the STC and the Republic of Yemen Government to reengage in the political process provided under the Riyadh Agreement.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Aden-Based STC movement, created by the rebels back in 2017, introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking armed forces with implementing it. Nonetheless, several southern provinces refused to support the council's decision.

