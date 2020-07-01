UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says US Frequently Urges Russia To Stop Selling Small Arms In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Pompeo Says US Frequently Urges Russia to Stop Selling Small Arms in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that the United States frequently urges Russia to stop engaging in small arms sales that put Americans at risk in Afghanistan.

On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US troops in Afghanistan. Lawmakers briefed on the intelligence this week said one of the US spy agencies has evidence that disputes the allegation.

"The Russians have been selling small arms that put Americans at risk there [Afghanistan] for ten years. We've objected to it," Pompeo said. "With great frequency when I speak with my Russian counterparts we talk about Afghanistan, we talk about the fact that we do not want them engaged in this."

Pompeo said the intelligence community handled the situation "incredibly well.

"

"We see threats in intelligence reporting to our soldiers stationed all over the world every single day," he added.

Trump said that neither he nor Vice President Mike Pence received a briefing on the issue because the US intelligence community said the allegations were not verified or substantiated. Trump called the article another attempt at a Russia hoax to make Republicans look bad in an election year.

Russian officials have denied the allegations as false and characterized them as being part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Russian and US governments have not been in contact regarding the US corporate media allegations.

US military leaders in recent years, without providing any evidence, have repeatedly accused Russia of supporting the Taliban - allegations which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Militants World Moscow Russia Trump New York United States Media All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

6 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

21 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

36 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

51 minutes ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

1 hour ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.