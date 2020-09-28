UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US-Greece Relations At 'All-Time High' Upon Arrival In Athens For Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Pompeo Says US-Greece Relations at 'All-Time High' Upon Arrival in Athens For Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said on Monday that Washington's relations with Athens are at an "all-time high" before holding talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias aimed at strengthening bilateral ties further. 

"Thrilled to be back in Greece, a vital U.S. partner with whom we share a common strategic vision. The strength of our bilateral relationship is at an all-time high, and I'm looking forward to a productive visit," the secretary of state wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, Pompeo and Dendias agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship further during a review of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue ahead of a planned meeting in Washington in 2021, according to a joint statement.

Additionally, both parties discussed the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea caused by the earlier presence of Turkish seismic exploration vessels in waters Greece claims to be part of its exclusive economic zone.

"The United States and Greece shared views on the Eastern Mediterranean and reaffirmed their belief that maritime delimitation issues should be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law.

In this regard, the United States welcomed Greece's confirmed readiness to engage with other countries in the region to achieve maritime delimitation agreements through dialogue and in accordance with international law," the joint statement read.

Pompeo and Dendias also expressed their desire to utilize the so-called 3+1 format (Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States) to promote peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

The US and Greece will also look to enhance their bilateral relationship in the defense, law enforcement, trade, and energy sectors, according to the joint statement.

Pompeo has previously said that the United States is "deeply concerned" over Turkey's actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and has urged both sides to defuse tensions and begin diplomatic discussions.

Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys near the Greek island of Kastellorizo this past summer, which drew the ire of Athens. The Greek armed forces were placed on high alert in response, although Turkey's Oruc Reis vessel has since returned to port.

