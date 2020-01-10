UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Had No Information About Date, Place Of Soleimani's Alleged Attack

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Pompeo Says US Had No Information About Date, Place of Soleimani's Alleged Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Fox news broadcaster in an interview that the US intelligence services had no information about a place and a date of an attack that was allegedly prepared by assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed in the early hours of last Friday by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump said the strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war as Soleimani was allegedly preparing attacks on US citizens. In response to the assassination, Iran staged a missile attack on US bases in Iraq.

"There is no doubt there was a series of imminent attacks that were being plotted by Qasem Soleimani. We do not know precisely when, and we do not know precisely where. But it was real," Pompeo said on Thursday.

