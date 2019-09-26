Pompeo Says US Has Concluded Syrian Government Used Chemical Weapon in May 19 Attack

The United States has concluded that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government used chlorine as a chemical weapon in an attack in the Syrian province of Latakia on May 19, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Thursday

"Today I'm announcing that the United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19 in an attack in Latakia province, Syria," Pompeo said.

Pompeo declined to say how the United States will respond to the Syrian government's alleged used of chlorine in May 19.