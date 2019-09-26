UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says US Has Concluded Syrian Government Used Chemical Weapon In May 19 Attack

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:29 PM

Pompeo Says US Has Concluded Syrian Government Used Chemical Weapon in May 19 Attack

The United States has concluded that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government used chlorine as a chemical weapon in an attack in the Syrian province of Latakia on May 19, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States has concluded that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government used chlorine as a chemical weapon in an attack in the Syrian province of Latakia on May 19, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Thursday.

"Today I'm announcing that the United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19 in an attack in Latakia province, Syria," Pompeo said.

Pompeo declined to say how the United States will respond to the Syrian government's alleged used of chlorine in May 19.

Related Topics

Attack Syria United States May Government Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

US Designates Cuba's Raul Castro, Family for Alleg ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Urges Republicans to Fight Democratic Attemp ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan Prime Minister to Discuss Military, Technolo ..

2 minutes ago

Novak, Sefcovic Discussed Russia-EU Gas Cooperatio ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Block Roads to Prevent Chief ..

6 minutes ago

US Intelligence Chief Defends Whistleblower, Seeks ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.