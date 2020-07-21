UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Hopes To Build Coalition To Convince China To Change Its Behavior

Faizan Hashmi 1 second ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:58 PM

Pompeo Says US Hopes to Build Coalition to Convince China to Change Its Behavior

The United States would like to form a coalition of countries with the goal of convincing China to change its behavior, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference in London on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United States would like to form a coalition of countries with the goal of convincing China to change its behavior, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference in London on Tuesday.

"We want every nation to work against that kind of activity ...

We want every nation to work together to push back against the Chinese Communist Party's efforts in every dimension that I believe described to you today. And that certainly includes the United Kingdom, includes every country," Pompeo said. "We hope we can build out a coalition that understands this .... We'll work collectively to convince the Chinese Communist Party it's not in everybody's interest to engage in this kind of behavior."

