Pompeo Says US Hopes to Have Another Meeting With Russia on Strategic Security 'Soon'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Wednesday said the United States hopes to have another meeting with Russia on strategic security in the near future after the two sides made "progress" in their last round of talks.

"We've made progress with the Russians, we've had two good gatherings and I hope we'll have one before too long," Pompeo told reporters.

From July 27-30, Vienna hosted a meeting of interdepartmental delegations of Russia and the United States in the framework of a bilateral strategic dialogue in the format of successive expert working groups on space security, doctrines and potentials, transparency and verification.