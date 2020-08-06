UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says US Hopes To Have Another Meeting With Russia On Strategic Security 'Soon'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Pompeo Says US Hopes to Have Another Meeting With Russia on Strategic Security 'Soon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Wednesday said the United States hopes to have another meeting with Russia on strategic security in the near future after the two sides made "progress" in their last round of talks.

"We've made progress with the Russians, we've had two good gatherings and I hope we'll have one before too long," Pompeo told reporters.

From July 27-30, Vienna hosted a meeting of interdepartmental delegations of Russia and the United States in the framework of a bilateral strategic dialogue in the format of successive expert working groups on space security, doctrines and potentials, transparency and verification.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Progress United States July Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

1 hour ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

59 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

59 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

59 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, AMF announce signing of agreement to offer ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.