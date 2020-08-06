UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Hopes To Have Another Meeting With Russia On Strategic Security Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pompeo Says US Hopes to Have Another Meeting With Russia on Strategic Security Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the United States hopes to have another meeting with Russia on strategic security in the near future after the two sides made progress in their last round of talks.

"We've made progress with the Russians, we've had two good gatherings and I hope we'll have one before too long," Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo said he hoped Russia would be able to convince China to participate in the third round of strategic security talks.

The US and Russian delegations held a meeting in Vienna July 27-30 in the framework of a bilateral strategic dialogue with expert working groups on space security, doctrines and potentials, transparency and verification.

On June 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea launched talks in Vienna in an effort to rescue the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last arms control pact between the two countries that is set to expire in February.

China has repeatedly declined the invitation to join the US-Russia arms control talks.

