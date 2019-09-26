UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Made Progress Uniting World Against Iran During UN General Assembly

Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States made progress uniting the international community against Iran's activity in the middle East during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference.

"We hope we can get the opportunity to negotiate with them to get an outcome that's good for both of them and for the United States to make sure that they never have a nuclear weapon, that they can't foment their terror with ballistic missiles in the way they have all around the world and I think we made real progress uniting the world on that here over these past few days," Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during his speech at the UN General Assembly the only way to revive talks was for the United States to return to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreemt and to lift sanctions on the country.

The situation in the Persian Gulf region started worsening after the United States walked out of the Iran nuclear agreement in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Iran. Exactly one year after the US withdrawal, Iran announced that it would gradually reduce its nuclear obligations every 60 days until EU signatories to the accord ensured Iran's interests amid US sanctions.

Earlier in September, Iran embarked on the third stage of its rollback plan.

