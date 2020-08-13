Pompeo Says US May Impose Sanctions on Belarus Over Crackdown on Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States might impose sanctions on Belarus over the ongoing wave of violence in the country following the presidential election.

"Oh, I'm sure we'll look at each of these things, and the important thing to note is the criteria.

What is it that we believe that we can do, not just the United States unilaterally, but in a multilateral way to deliver good outcomes for the Belarusian people, whether that turns out to be sanctions or turns out to be making decisions about product deliveries? Those are all things that are yet to be determined. We're still pretty fresh off this election and we need to see how things settle out here in the near future," Pompeo told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in an interview on Wednesday when asked whether Washington is considering sanctions or suspension of oil shipments to Belarus, as quoted by the Department of State.