Pompeo Says US Prepared To Use Further Tools Against Nord Stream 2 Project

Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Pompeo Says US Prepared to Use Further Tools Against Nord Stream 2 Project

The United States is prepared to use additional tools in an effort to block the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if the US Congress provides them to the administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Senate testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United States is prepared to use additional tools in an effort to block the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if the US Congress provides them to the administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Senate testimony on Thursday.

"We got legislation that was appropriate and now have delayed this project significantly," Pompeo said, in reference to the CAATSA legislation that allowed for sanctions on the project. "We need further tools. We are prepared to use those tools should you provide them to us. ... We think think Nord Stream 2 is dangerous in that respect. We are going to do everything we can to make sure that that pipeline doesn't threaten Europe."

More Stories From World

