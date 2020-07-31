Pompeo Says US Prepared to Use Further Tools Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project

The United States is prepared to use additional tools in an effort to block the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if the US Congress provides them to the administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Senate testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United States is prepared to use additional tools in an effort to block the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if the US Congress provides them to the administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Senate testimony on Thursday.

"We got legislation that was appropriate and now have delayed this project significantly," Pompeo said in reference to the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) that allowed for imposing sanctions against the project. "We need further tools. We are prepared to use those tools should you provide them to us."

Pompeo pointed out that the Trump administration considers the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project "dangerous" and will "do everything we can to make sure that that pipeline doesn't threaten Europe."

However, Germany's Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee member Waldemar Gerdt told Sputnik that the US sanctions are political in nature.

Gerdt also said Europe's economic interests regarding the construction of the pipeline must be protected and Washington's actions are putting under question the close partnership between the United States and the European Union.

Earlier on Thursday, Austrian oil and gas corporation OMV CEO Rainer Seele said a political response was needed to counter the United States' threats and imposition of sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, media reported.

The US House of Representatives had approved earlier in July an amendment that would impose new sanctions on entities who work on the Nord Stream pipeline.

Pompeo said then the United States was updating public guidance to add sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the second line of the Turk Stream 2 under CAATSA. The projects were exempt from the law, as construction had begun before the legislation went into effect.