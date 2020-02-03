Pompeo Says US Provides $100Mln to Support Reforms in Uzbekistan - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his visit to Tashkent on Monday the he United States is providing almost $100 million in assistance programs to support the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement after Pompeo met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his visit to Tashkent on Monday the he United States is providing almost $100 million in assistance programs to support the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement after Pompeo met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Secretary Pompeo underscored the United States' strong support for Uzbekistan's reforms, as well as its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting the provision of almost $100 million through US assistance programs designed to support President [Shavkat] Mirziyoyev's reform agenda," the statement said.

Pompeo thanked Mirziyoyev for strengthening the strategic partnership between two countries and praised Uzbekistan's role during the efforts to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, the statement added.