Pompeo Says US Providing Additional $270Mln In COVID-19 Aid To 'At-Risk' Countries

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:20 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the United States is providing $270 million in assistance to the most vulnerable countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the United States is providing $270 million in assistance to the most vulnerable countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I can confirm the United States is making an additional commitment of about $270 million to assist the most at-risk countries in fighting the virus," Pompeo said.

To date, the United States has contributed more than $775 million in COVID-19 assistance to countries around the world, Pompeo noted.

There are about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases around the world and nearly 180,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States currently has more than 826,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 45,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday morning, according to the data.

