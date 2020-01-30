Pompeo Says US Security Data Will Not Go Through Unsecured Networks Amid Huawei 5G Row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday his country would never allow critical security data to pass through a network in which it had not trust, after the United Kingdom let the Chinese telecom giant Huawei have a role in its 5G internet.

"We will never permit American national security information to go across a network that we do not have trust and confidence in," he told reporters in response to whether the US would share information with the UK as part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.