UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says US Security Data Will Not Go Through Unsecured Networks Amid Huawei 5G Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

Pompeo Says US Security Data Will Not Go Through Unsecured Networks Amid Huawei 5G Row

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday his country would never allow critical security data to pass through a network in which it had not trust, after the United Kingdom let the Chinese telecom giant Huawei have a role in its 5G internet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday his country would never allow critical security data to pass through a network in which it had not trust, after the United Kingdom let the Chinese telecom giant Huawei have a role in its 5G internet.

"We will never permit American national security information to go across a network that we do not have trust and confidence in," he told reporters in response to whether the US would share information with the UK as part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Related Topics

Internet China Alliance United Kingdom 5G Share Mike Pompeo Huawei

Recent Stories

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

13 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

13 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

21 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

21 minutes ago

Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling ..

13 minutes ago

Journalist's Car Set on Fire in Ukraine's Lviv, In ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.