Pompeo Says US State Dept. Looking At GSA Decision To Greenlight Presidential Transition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

Pompeo Says US State Dept. Looking at GSA Decision to Greenlight Presidential Transition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department began the process of looking into the the General Service Administration's (GSA) decision to initiate the presidential transition process.

The GSA on Monday said it determined that projected President-elect Joe Biden's transition team could access post-election resources and services. President Donald Trump approved of the move, although he has not conceded.

"Today we began the process to see what the GSA's decision was, and will do everything that's required by law.

We'll make this work," Pompeo told Fox news on Tuesday.

Biden has been projected to win the November 3 election by all major US media outlets while several key battleground states - including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia - have officially certified the results. Trump has filed legal challenges in several of these key swing states but his path to change the results has narrowed significantly. Trump's team has filed more than 30 lawsuits, most of which have been dismissed or withdrawn.

