Pompeo Says US to Continue to Restrict Exports to Huawei, Affiliates on Blacklist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The United States will continue to restrict exports to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei that were previously blacklisted, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release.

Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Commerce announced new export rules to restrict Huawei's acquisition of American technology to build its semiconductors. In May 2019, Washington blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization.

"The United States will continue to restrict most US exports to Huawei and its affiliates on the Entity List for activities that threaten US national security and international stability," Pompeo said in the release on Friday.

The new Commerce Department rule will prevent US and foreign companies from exporting semiconductors and chipsets designed with US software and technology to Huawei. In a separate statement on Friday, the Commerce Department announced that it would extend a license that allows some American companies, particularly in rural US communities, to continue to do business with Huawei for another 90 days.

The United States accuses Huawei of collaborating with Chinese intelligence services and using its equipment for illegal surveillance purposes, something that the company refutes as unjustified, politically motivated and anti-competitive practices.