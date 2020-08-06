Pompeo Says US To Put Forward UN Resolution Next Week To Extend Iran Arms Embargo
Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States will submit a resolution in the UN Security Council next week to extend the arms embargo against Iran.
"Next week, the United States will put forward a resolution in the Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran," Pompeo said.