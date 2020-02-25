UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US To Respond Should Russia Take Steps To Undermine 2020 Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Washington will respond in case Russia tries to interfere in the upcoming 2020 elections.

