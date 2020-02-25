Pompeo Says US To Respond Should Russia Take Steps To Undermine 2020 Elections
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:55 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Washington will respond in case Russia tries to interfere in the upcoming 2020 elections.
"Meddling in our elections is unacceptable.
The Trump Administration will always work to protect the integrity of our elections," Pompeo told reporters. "Should Russia or any foreign actor take elections take steps to undermine our democratic processes, we will take action in response."