Pompeo Says US To Take Measures To Protect Oil Market Amid Iran's Drone Attacks On Saudi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Pompeo Says US to Take Measures to Protect Oil Market Amid Iran's Drone Attacks on Saudi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Saturday that Washington strongly condemned Iran's drone attacks on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, which were claimed by the Yemen's Houthi movement earlier in the day.

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy.

Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen. We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday.

