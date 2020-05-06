Pompeo says US to use 'every tool' to free Americans in Venezuela

The United States will use all options to free two Americans said to be detained in a failed mercenary attack in Venezuela, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The United States will use all options to free two Americans said to be detained in a failed mercenary attack in Venezuela, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

"If the Maduro regime decides to hold them, we will use every tool that we have available to try to get them back," Pompeo told reporters.

He reiterated President Donald Trump's denial of US involvement, quipping: "If we had been involved, it would have gone differently."