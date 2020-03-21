UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Pompeo Says US Warned China, Russia to Halt COVID-19 'Disinformation' Campaigns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The United States has directly told China, Russia, and Iran to halt coordinated efforts to spread disinformation about US efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Friday.

"We have certainly seen it [disinformation] come from places like China and Russia and Iran. There are coordinated efforts to disparage what America is doing in our activity to do all the things that President [Donald] Trump has set in motion here," Pompeo said during a White House briefing. "But we have made clear, we have spoken to [these] countries directly that they need to knock it off, that we don't approve of it.

"

The US lashed out at Chinese officials for alleging that coronavirus may have originated from the American military who inadvertently brought it to the city of Wuhan, the location of the first outbreak.

Pompeo himself calls the disease a Wuhan virus, and Trump publicly refers to it as a Chinese virus. US officials including lawmakers in both parties have slammed Beijing for failing to give the world a timely notice of the epidemic.

Last month, both Facebook and Twitter said they have seen no evidence to support US State Department allegations that Russia is spreading coronavirus disinformation through thousands of fake accounts.

