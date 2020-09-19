WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference in Brazil that the United States will continue to build a coalition against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and deny them resources.

"We will continue to build our coalition, we will continue to deny the regime resources, money, tools of oppression," Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo on Friday.

Pompeo is conducting a four-day visit to Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, Colombia with a focus is on strengthening economic ties and providing funds to help the South American countries deal with Venezuelan refugees.

Corporate media outlet AFP reported on Friday that Maduro characterized Pompeo's visit as a war-mongering tour against Venezuela and claimed the trip backfired on the United States.