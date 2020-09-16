UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Will Return to UN Next Week to Reimpose Sanctions Against Iran

The United States will introduce a UN resolution next week to re-impose sanctions against Iran that will make the arms embargo permanent, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States will introduce a UN resolution next week to re-impose sanctions against Iran that will make the arms embargo permanent, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will return to the United Nations to re-impose sanctions, so that the arms embargo [on Iran] will become permanent, next week," Pompeo said.

