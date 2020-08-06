UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says US Working to Keep 5G Communications Channels From Being Compromised by China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United States is working to deter China from infiltrating 5G communications channels, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today, I am announcing the launch of five new lines of effort to protect America's critical telecommunications and technology infrastructure," Pompeo said on Wednesday. "These programs are rooted in internationally accepted digital trust standards and built upon the 5G Clean Path initiative, announced on April 29, 2020, to secure data traveling on 5G networks into U.S. diplomatic facilities overseas and within the United States."

Pompeo announced a five-point expansion of the Clean Network initiative, which brings together allies to combat, what the United States calls a "comprehensive effort" to deter countries like China from compromising global networks.

The new measures include, the exclusion of Chinese carriers and apps from the US market and mobile app stores, preventing the access Chinese cloud-based storage systems to sensitive data and protecting undersea cables, the statement said.

Chinese technology companies are facing mounting pressure amid the escalating trade dispute between the Washington and Beijing.

US officials have mounted an aggressive effort to dissuade allies from incorporating Chinese technology in the development of their 5G networks.

Most recently, Washington has waged a campaign to remove Chinese mobile apps and social networks - most notably TikTok - from the US market, citing alleged collusion with the Chinese government.

