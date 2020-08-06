Pompeo Says US Working to Protect Undersea Cables From Being Compromised by China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United States is working to deter China from infiltrating undersea cables carrying sensitive information, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're working to ensure that [China] can't compromise information carried by the undersea cables that connect our countries and others to the global internet," Pompeo said.