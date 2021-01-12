Pompeo Says VOA Worker Protest to His Speech 'Morally Wrong'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said opposition to his speech before the US government-funded Voice of America (VOA) broadcaster is morally wrong and at odds with the broadcaster's direct responsibilities.

Ahead of Monday's address, the Washington Post reported that VOA employees protested the US' top diplomat's speech, reportedly, decrying it as "propaganda."

"I heard some VOA employees didn't want me to speak here today," Pompeo said. "They didn't want the voice of American diplomacy to be broadcast on the Voice of America... this kind of censorial instinct is dangerous, its morally wrong, indeed its against your statutory mandate here at VOA.

"

Pompeo added that censorship, "wokeness" and political correctness are the tenets of authoritarianism, citing the recent banishment of US President Donald Trump - accused of inciting unrest at the US Capitol Building - and his supporters from social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, has no place at the broadcaster.

The Voice of America is a broadcaster funded by the US government and overseen by the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which also runs Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and other surrogate media outlets. Part of VOA's charter says the agency must "present the policies of the United States," clearly and effectively.