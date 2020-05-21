Pompeo Says WHO Head 'Unusually Close' to China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020)

"I understand that Dr.

Tedros' unusually close ties to Beijing started long before this current pandemic and this is deeply troubling," Pompeo told reporters at a briefing.

He alleged that China used its influence over the WHO to exclude Taiwan from this week's Health Assembly in Geneva.

The US accused the WHO of kowtowing to China and mishandling the coronavirus pandemic at its initial stages. President Donald Trump sent a letter to the organization to demand it make major improvements within 30 days or risk losing its funding from the United States.