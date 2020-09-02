UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Will Meet With ASEAN Counterparts Next Week To Discuss China, COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:53 PM

Pompeo Says Will Meet With ASEAN Counterparts Next Week to Discuss China, COVID-19

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he will meet virtually with his Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) counterparts next week to discuss China and a wide range of other pressing issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he will meet virtually with his Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) counterparts next week to discuss China and a wide range of other pressing issues.

"I look forward to seeing my ASEAN Indo-Pacific counterparts next week in a host of virtual meetings," Pompeo said.

"We'll have discussion that will be wide ranging including on COVID-19, North Korea, South China Sea, Hong Kong and Burma's Rakhine state."

Moreover, Pompeo said that he will raise the issue of how Washington is restoring reciprocity to the US-China relationship.

The ASEAN region is becoming the center of global production as the impact of the measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic is contributing to a change in the world economic world order, according to analysts.

Related Topics

World China Washington Burma Hong Kong North Korea Asia Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

26 minutes ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

26 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

41 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers special services for elderly vis ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.