Pompeo Says Will Meet With ASEAN Counterparts Next Week to Discuss China, COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he will meet virtually with his Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) counterparts next week to discuss China and a wide range of other pressing issues.

"I look forward to seeing my ASEAN Indo-Pacific counterparts next week in a host of virtual meetings," Pompeo said.

"We'll have discussion that will be wide ranging including on COVID-19, North Korea, South China Sea, Hong Kong and Burma's Rakhine state."

Moreover, Pompeo said that he will raise the issue of how Washington is restoring reciprocity to the US-China relationship.

The ASEAN region is becoming the center of global production as the impact of the measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic is contributing to a change in the world economic world order, according to analysts.