Pompeo Says Will Not Let Congress Intimidate State Department Staff In Trump-Ukraine Probe

Pompeo Says Will Not Let Congress Intimidate State Department Staff in Trump-Ukraine Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US House Democrats' demand for State Department staff to provide depositions in the Trump-Ukraine probe is an attempt to bully and intimidate them and will not be tolerated, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a letter to Engel on Tuesday.

"I'm concerned with aspects of the Committee's request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State," Pompeo said. "I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State."

On Friday, the US House Committees on Foreign Affairs issued a subpoena to Pompeo for documents regarding the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry. They also sent Pompeo a letter notifying him of scheduled depositions for State Department officials, including former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent and Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland.

Pompeo said the request for depositions raises legal and procedural concerns given that the Foreign Affairs Committee has not issued subpoenas or a Notice of Deposition to the targeted State Department staff.

"Based on the profound legal deficiencies noted above, the Committee's request dates for depositions are not feasible," Pompeo said. "The Department will be in further contact with the Committee in the near future as we obtain clarity on these matters."

Democrats in the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in the July 25 telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The complaint said Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption in Ukraine by his likely opponent in the 2020 US presidential election, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Trump released the transcript of the conversation with Zelenskyy and denied any of the allegations against him, saying the Democrats are engaging in another political witch hunt in an attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

