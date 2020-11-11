Pompeo Says Will Travel to France, Turkey, Israel Friday to Discuss Mideast Peace Efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday that he will travel at the end of the week to seven countries, including Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia and France, to discuss a number of issues but certainly the efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

"I'll be heading out again on Friday of this week this time to France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," Pompeo said. "The conversations will differ obviously in each country, many different things to cover, but I am sure many of them will focus on this administration's historic efforts to forge peace and cooperation throughout the Middle East."