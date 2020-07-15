UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Will Visit UK, Denmark Monday To Discuss China's Treatment Of Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:46 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he will visit the United Kingdom and Denmark early next week to discuss China's treatment of Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he will visit the United Kingdom and Denmark early next week to discuss China's treatment of Hong Kong.

"I leave on Monday for a quick trip to the United Kingdom and to Denmark, and I am sure that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and it's threat to free peoples around the world will be high on top of that agenda," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also said CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping made a choice to violate their promises to Hong Kong made in a United Nations-registered treaty.

"He didn't have to do that. He made that choice. We have to deal with China as it is not as we wish it to be. Other nations are arriving at the same conclusion," Pompeo added.

