Pompeo Seeks Backing For Regional Security In Meeting With CARICOM Chief - US State Dept.

Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pompeo Seeks Backing For Regional Security in Meeting with CARICOM Chief - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a meeting with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General Irwin LaRoque, emphasized the need for the organization's continuing partnership with the US in promoting regional security, the State Department said in a readout of the session on Friday.

"[Pompeo] met today with Irwin LaRocque, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in Georgetown, Guyana," the readout said. "The Secretary and the Secretary-General also discussed the importance of regional security and the US Caribbean Resilience Partnership, which assists in planning for natural disasters in the region.

The State Department, US Southern Command, CARICOM and ministers from 18 Caribbean nations established the Resilience Partnership in 2019 to promote both disaster management and security.

At Friday's meeting, Pompeo also credited CARICOM for helping to ensure a credible outcome to the March 2020 elections, and he asked for CARICOM's continued support in speaking out against regional threats to democracy, the readout said.

