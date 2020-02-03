Pompeo Seeks Central Asian Nations' Help With US Peace Efforts in Afghanistan- State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the five foreign affairs ministers from Central Asia in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent with an appeal to support talks aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the session on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the five foreign affairs ministers from Central Asia in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent with an appeal to support talks aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the session on Monday.

"The six countries reaffirmed their commitment to the C5+1 diplomatic platform and discussed plans for the C5+1 in 2020, including Central Asian contributions to the peace process in Afghanistan," the release said.

The United States is holding separate talks with Afghanistan's government and the Taliban aimed at ending the nation's 18-year conflict.

The foreign affairs ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which groups the United States with the five Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the release said.

The foreign affairs ministers also explored steps to bolster border security, as well as regional efforts to integrate energy resources and promote economic development, the release added.