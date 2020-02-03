UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Seeks Central Asian Nations' Help With US Peace Efforts In Afghanistan- State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:54 PM

Pompeo Seeks Central Asian Nations' Help With US Peace Efforts in Afghanistan- State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the five foreign affairs ministers from Central Asia in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent with an appeal to support talks aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the session on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the five foreign affairs ministers from Central Asia in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent with an appeal to support talks aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the session on Monday.

"The six countries reaffirmed their commitment to the C5+1 diplomatic platform and discussed plans for the C5+1 in 2020, including Central Asian contributions to the peace process in Afghanistan," the release said.

The United States is holding separate talks with Afghanistan's government and the Taliban aimed at ending the nation's 18-year conflict.

The foreign affairs ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which groups the United States with the five Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the release said.

The foreign affairs ministers also explored steps to bolster border security, as well as regional efforts to integrate energy resources and promote economic development, the release added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Tashkent Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Border 2020 From Government Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal expresses solidarity wit ..

2 minutes ago

France's Macron seeks 'turning point' in ties with ..

2 minutes ago

China deeply grateful, touched by Pakistan's trust ..

2 minutes ago

Liaquat University Hospital MS for setting up isol ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews preparations for Kashmir Solidarit ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.