Pompeo Shames Russia, China For UN Vetoes On Cross-Border Relief Aid To Syria - Statement
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:05 AM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused Russia and China of having "blood on your hands" after they vetoed a rival UN draft resolution on cross-border relief aid deliveries to Syrians
"The Russian Federation's and China's veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful," he wrote in a statement.
The US-backed resolution put forward by Germany, Kuwait and Belgium proposed preserving for another year three points for cross-border aid deliveries. Russia's offer to continue delivering aid through two cross-border points for another six months was equally defeated.
Pompeo slammed Russia and China for choosing to make a political statement and argued that by opposing the troika's resolution, "you have blood on your hands."