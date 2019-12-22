Pompeo Shames Russia, China for UN Vetoes on Cross-Border Relief Aid to Syria - Statement

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused Russia and China of having " blood on your hands" after they vetoed a rival UN draft resolution on cross-border relief aid deliveries to Syrians.

"The Russian Federation's and China's veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful," he wrote in a statement.

The US-backed resolution put forward by Germany, Kuwait and Belgium proposed preserving for another year three points for cross-border aid deliveries. Russia's offer to continue delivering aid through two cross-border points for another six months was equally defeated.

Pompeo slammed Russia and China for choosing to make a political statement and argued that by opposing the troika's resolution, "you have blood on your hands."