Pompeo Shared US Assessment Of Oman Gulf Attacks With Iraq Prime Minister - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared the US assessment of incidents in the Gulf of Oman with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

US officials including President Donald Trump have blamed Iran for supposed attacks on oil tankers that took place earlier this week in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has categorically rejected US allegations and suggested that Washington and its allies have conducted a false flag operation.

"The Secretary [Pompeo] shared our assessment that Iran was responsible for attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. He reiterated the United States' commitment to upholding freedom of navigation," Ortagus said on Friday.

