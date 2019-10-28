UrduPoint.com
Pompeo-Shoukry Talks Highlight US-Egypt Strategic Partnership - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:39 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke by phone to explore regional security issues and to emphasize a growing strategic partnership between the two nations, the Department of State said in a readout of the conversation on Monday

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and exchanged views on regional issues," the readout said.

Pompeo also raised concerns over human rights and Americans detained in Egypt.

Human rights groups routinely accuse Egyptian police of using torture to obtain confessions and of arbitrarily detaining foreigners in decrepit conditions based on flimsy evidence.

In recent months, Human Rights Watch has documented six cases in which Egyptian authorities arrested Egyptian dual nationals, including a Canadian, an Australian and two Germans.

