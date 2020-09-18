UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Slams China's 'military Blustering' Over Taiwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of "military blustering" as Beijing conducted military exercises Friday after a top US diplomat visited Taiwan

Georgetown, Guyana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of "military blustering" as Beijing conducted military exercises Friday after a top US diplomat visited Taiwan.

"We sent the delegation to a funeral and the Chinese have apparently responded by military blustering.

I'll leave it at that," Pompeo told reporters during a visit to Guyana.

US diplomat Keith Krach arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a three-day visit during which he was to attend a memorial service for late president Lee Teng-hui, who died in July.

