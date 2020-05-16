UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Slams ICC Bid To Assert Jurisdiction Over Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:53 AM

Pompeo Slams ICC Bid to Assert Jurisdiction Over Israel

The US government has condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s latest effort to assert its jursdiction over Israeli-occupied territories including East Jerusalem as a politically-motivated maneuver, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US government has condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s latest effort to assert its jursdiction over Israeli-occupied territories including East Jerusalem as a politically-motivated maneuver, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The International Criminal Court is a political body, not a judicial institution," the statement said on Friday. "This unfortunate reality has been confirmed yet again by the ICC Prosecutor's attempt to assert jurisdiction over Israel, which like the United States, is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the Court.

"

On April 30, ICC Prosecutor Ftou Bensouida reaffirmed her attempt to exercise jurisdiction over the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza through a new filing to the Court, Pompeo noted.

The US government does not believe the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state and they therefore are not qualified to obtain full membership, or participate as a state in international organizations, entities, or conferences, including the ICC, Pompeo said.

Related Topics

ICC Israel Gaza Bank Jerusalem Rome United States April Criminals Government Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

ISPR releases special documentary for awareness of ..

4 minutes ago

Iranian Representative to OPEC Dies From Brain Hem ..

56 seconds ago

AIOU-SDPI call for broader policy dialogue on educ ..

59 seconds ago

Athletics chief says sport could rebel against pan ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in India Surpasses 85,000 - Health ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 834 deaths with 38, 896 cases of ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.