Pompeo Slams Russian 'Aggression Undertaken Over Last Handful of Years' Against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Thursday accused Russia of taking aggressive actions in recent years against Ukraine.

"I am headed to Ukraine from here where we will talk to our team on the ground there, where we on the edge of European frontier, talk about how we can provide continuous support to the Ukrainian people from the aggression that Russia has undertaken over the past handful of years," he said during an event hosted by Policy Exchange think tank in London.

At the same time he pointed out that Washington was trying to find areas of cooperation with Moscow, citing his counter-terrorism work with Russia.

"So we have to be mindful this is a nuclear-capable nation, and we have to make sure that as we think about these things, as we are beginning to enter conversations about the next generation of arms control agreements, that we are mindful how to deliver security and safety to Europe and to the world," he added.

Since the beginning of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Russia has been accused of conducting an aggressive policy toward Kiev via alleged proxies in Donbas.