(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said a map with coordinates of a US drone, published by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, was "not credible."

On Saturday, Zarif tweeted a map with coordinates, which he said showed the US drone, shot down by Iran earlier this week, was flying over the Islamic Republic's territorial waters.

"The United States has shown beyond any doubt that Iran shot down a US unmanned aircraft in international airspace. Foreign Minister Zarif's hand-drawn map disputing this fact is not credible," Pompeo's statement read.