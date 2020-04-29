Pompeo, Slovenian Foreign Minister Discuss Energy Diversification - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar addressed cooperation on energy diversification and boosting trade relations among other matters, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the mutual benefits of working together on energy diversification, development and protection of critical infrastructure, and countering disinformation that undermines trust in our democracies," Ortagus said in a statement.

Pompeo and Logar also discussed shared interest in expanding trade ties in the wake of the global pandemic, she added.