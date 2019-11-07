UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, South African Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations - US State Department

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor discussed on Wednesday bilateral relations, trade and investment, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Pompeo and Pandor discussed strengthening US-South African bilateral relations, enhanced collaboration in international organizations, and increased trade and investment," Ortagus said.

Ortagus pointed out that the two officials noted the upcoming arrival of new US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks.

The new US ambassador will focus on building mutual economic prosperity and ensuring the sustainability of successful US-supported HIV treatment and prevention programs, Ortagus said.

