Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Discuss Efforts to Ensure Regional Peace - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and addressed the two countries' coordination in ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula, US Department of State spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Washington," Brown said on Monday.

"During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang discussed bilateral and regional priorities, including coordination on ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Pompeo and Kang also discussed expanding cooperation through the US Indo-Pacific Strategy and South Korea's New Southern Policy.

The two officials reaffirmed the importance of the US-South Korea alliance regarding ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the two countries' readiness to face the challenges of the 21st century.