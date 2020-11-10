UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Discuss Efforts To Ensure Regional Peace - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Discuss Efforts to Ensure Regional Peace - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and addressed the two countries' coordination in ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula, US Department of State spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Washington," Brown said on Monday.

"During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang discussed bilateral and regional priorities, including coordination on ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Pompeo and Kang also discussed expanding cooperation through the US Indo-Pacific Strategy and South Korea's New Southern Policy.

The two officials reaffirmed the importance of the US-South Korea alliance regarding ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the two countries' readiness to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Related Topics

Century Washington Alliance South Korea North Korea Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

4 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

4 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

5 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.