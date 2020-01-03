Pompeo Spoke to European Allies, Pakistan, Afghanistan on Killing Soleimani - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with his counterparts from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Pakistan and China to discuss the US decision to kill top Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a series of press releases on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss President Trump's recent decision to take defensive action by killing Qassem Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives," the Ortagus said.

Pompeo, in his call with the French Foreign Minister, emphasized the United States' shared interests with its European allies in countering Iran's activities in the middle East region, Ortagus said.

Pompeo thanked German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for Germany's recent statements drawing concern over Iran's continued military provocations, Ortagus said.

Pompeo thanked UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for his recent statements recognizing the threats from Iran's Quds Force, Ortagus added.

The US top diplomat relayed the same message to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in separate phone calls.

Pompeo reiterated in all the calls that the United States is committed to de-escalation in the region, Ortagus said.

Tensions are high across the Middle East after the United States killed Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad. The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible.