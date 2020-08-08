UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Spoke To India, 4 Other States About COVID-19 Cooperation - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to his counterparts from Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, and the Republic of Korea about continuing to cooperate on the COVID-19 crisis, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Ortagus said after the call on Friday.

The leaders, she added, noted the importance of reopening economies, countering disinformation, and preventing future pandemics.

More than 19.2 million cases of COVID-19 have confirmed globally including nearly 5 million in the United States, almost 3 million in Brazil, and 2 million in India.

