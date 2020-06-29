Pompeo, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Review $6Mln US Grant to Battle COVID-19 - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena examined bilateral efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, partially funded by the United States with $6 million in aid, the State Department said in a readout of their conversation on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gunawardena discussed our mutual interest in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic [including] the United States' ongoing COVID-19 assistance to Sri Lanka, which totals almost $6 million to date," the readout said.

The two officials also reviewed the longstanding US-Sri Lankan cooperation on health and humanitarian issues, the readout also said.

In addition, Pompeo and the foreign minister discussed shared democratic traditions, respect for human rights and the importance of transparency for long-term stability and prosperity, according to the release.