UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Review $6Mln US Grant To Battle COVID-19 - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

Pompeo, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Review $6Mln US Grant to Battle COVID-19 - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena examined bilateral efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, partially funded by the United States with $6 million in aid, the State Department said in a readout of their conversation on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena examined bilateral efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, partially funded by the United States with $6 million in aid, the State Department said in a readout of their conversation on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gunawardena discussed our mutual interest in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic [including] the United States' ongoing COVID-19 assistance to Sri Lanka, which totals almost $6 million to date," the readout said.

The two officials also reviewed the longstanding US-Sri Lankan cooperation on health and humanitarian issues, the readout also said.

In addition, Pompeo and the foreign minister discussed shared democratic traditions, respect for human rights and the importance of transparency for long-term stability and prosperity, according to the release.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka United States Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

50 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

1 hour ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Statistics Agency Postpones Federal Censu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.