MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to start his short trip to the United Kingdom and Denmark on Monday to discuss China's global communist "threat," Hong Kong, and bilateral issues.

Announcing his trip last week, the state secretary said that the Chinese Communist Party's "threat to free peoples around the world will be high on top of that agenda."

In London, his first stop, he will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The COVID-19 economic recovery and post-Brexit US-UK free trade talks will be also in focus.

In Copenhagen on Wednesday, the secretary of state will meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as well as foreign and education ministers and the Greenlandic minister of foreign affairs and energy to discuss coronavirus, China, the Arctic and ways to boost bilateral cooperation.

In August, President Donald Trump announced that he was interested in buying Greenland and canceled a visit to Denmark after Frederiksen called his idea "absurd."